Get to know... Vishwaraj Jadeja
Ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja (@Vishwaraj Jadeja) wants more young people to take up skating. He’s craving aloo paratha and planning a long-distance cycling trip
Currently I am: Working towards getting young people to take up ice skating and speed skating.
High point in life: Being the only Indian at the Winter World Masters Games twice, and winning a total of eight medals. I have also represented India in two World Cups (2021–2022).
Low point in life: In 2018, while training for the winter Olympics, I had a bad crash that cracked my patella and dislocated some ribs. I didn’t give up. I skated on the frozen Pangong Tso to regain my zen, and started all over again.
One thing I would never buy: A cricket jersey.
Today I’m craving: Aloo paratha.
Last thing I ordered online: Barefoot running shoes.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t worry, you will be fine. Make those mistakes now, don’t wait until you are 21.
I’d swipe right on: Loyalty.
My secret skill is: I just don’t give up.
A superpower I wish I had: Knowing when to give up, actually!
My favourite Sunday memory: The animated Jungle Book on TV. I loved Mowgli.
My plans for next Sunday: Long-distance cycling.
My favourite bad habit: Chocolate. I always go overboard.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Thank the universe and stay happy in the present.
The best thing about fame: Meeting interesting people across the world.
The worst thing about fame: You can no longer trust everyone you meet.
From HT Brunch, April 25, 2026
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