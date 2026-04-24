Get to know... Vishwaraj Jadeja

Currently I am: Working towards getting young people to take up ice skating and speed skating. Ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja has represented India at the Winter World Masters Games and has won eight medals.

High point in life: Being the only Indian at the Winter World Masters Games twice, and winning a total of eight medals. I have also represented India in two World Cups (2021–2022).

Low point in life: In 2018, while training for the winter Olympics, I had a bad crash that cracked my patella and dislocated some ribs. I didn’t give up. I skated on the frozen Pangong Tso to regain my zen, and started all over again.

One thing I would never buy: A cricket jersey.

Today I’m craving: Aloo paratha.

Last thing I ordered online: Barefoot running shoes.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t worry, you will be fine. Make those mistakes now, don’t wait until you are 21.

I’d swipe right on: Loyalty.

My secret skill is: I just don’t give up.

A superpower I wish I had: Knowing when to give up, actually!

My favourite Sunday memory: The animated Jungle Book on TV. I loved Mowgli.

My plans for next Sunday: Long-distance cycling.

My favourite bad habit: Chocolate. I always go overboard.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Thank the universe and stay happy in the present.

The best thing about fame: Meeting interesting people across the world.

The worst thing about fame: You can no longer trust everyone you meet.

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2026

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