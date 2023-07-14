The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re... Gracie Abrams is a 23-year-old singer who will be one of nine acts opening for Taylor Swift’s mega Eras tour.

American rapper 50 Cent will be in da club in Mumbai in November. It’s nostalgia o’clock for ’90s kids. Curtis James Jackson III introduced millennials to gangster rap. India is the only Asian country on his Final Lap Tour that kicks off in the US, covers Europe and Australia. He promised to be back when he made his India debut in 2007. Fifty cents were ₹20.67 then. Now, they’re ₹41.3. Nimona is a refreshing move away from the Disney-Pixar chokehold on animated films.

Nimona is a refreshing move away from the Disney-Pixar chokehold on animated films.

The movie is not sappy, not sentimental and blends medieval art and futurism. It's a refreshing move away from the Disney-Pixar chokehold on animated films. Take from it what you want: A tale of friendship, an LGBT parable, a re-examination of evil, or just a great film about a shapeshifting nutcase out to solve a murder. The Indian National Football team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, bagged their third football trophy in an unbeaten 2023 campaign.

The Indian National Football team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, bagged their third trophy in an unbeaten 2023 campaign, beating Kuwait 5-4 in penalties after the match had ended 1-1. This is their ninth SAFF Championship title. Mahesh Naorem scored for India in sudden death. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu blocked Kuwait’s Khaled Hajiah’s shot. Can we give Indian football the respect it deserves, please?