Guest Column by Rytasha Rathore: Feel, shoot, teach

Depression is no stranger to me. So, it felt human to just tap into the not-so-good days we all have in that episode of Masaba Masaba. It was also easy as I had lost my cat shortly before we shot that scene, so my mood in life at that point was not the brightest.

The difference between Gia and Rytasha as a person is that on the worst of days, I am a functional depressed person.

The difference stages

I was happy we were addressing depression in Masaba Masaba and I wish we had explored it more but the show is not called Gia Gia. Even so, one or two small scenes can have quite an impact. For example, someone recently shared that they watched it and thought that maybe they should stop ghosting their therapist.

Gia’s breakdown, not making a big deal about it, and going for therapy, has sparked quite a lot of conversations. People have told me that they could relate to the vulnerability and helplessness, that they felt they were not alone in needing help. Some even said they could relate to all the stages of depression Gia showed—from initial anger to the final acceptance.

Rytasha says, “Anyone who has dealt with depression will tell you that there are going be ups and downs. One conversation with your therapist won’t heal you“

I’ve been going for therapy for three years. Anyone who has dealt with depression will tell you that there are going to be ups and downs. One conversation with your therapist won’t heal you (as depicted in the show). My mom has called me out for being in therapy and still having breakdowns or outbursts! The thing about breakdowns is that they are overwhelming but also make you confront your own demons.

Your own solution

I ghosted my therapist during the pandemic and then went back. I went for an offline therapy session recently and it felt great to be back in the actual physical safe space, where you can be yourself and won’t be judged for it.

Therapy is to help you arrive at your own solutions. Your therapist will guide you through it, not tell you exactly what you need to do. The stigma is still so much when it comes to mental health.

In the films we make and the stories we make, we should represent these moments in life too. Bigger budgets films have a wider reach. Imagine a TV show like Bado Bahu where the bahu is dealing with depression. Now that would be a game changer.

(As told to Karishma Kuenzang)

Rytasha Rathore, 29, is an actor and creator vocal about mental health issues. She was recently seen in season 2 of Masaba Masaba, and played the lead in Bado Bahu (2016).

I Say Chaps is a guest column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, August 13, 2022

