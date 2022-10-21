Guest Column by Sushant Bindal: One for the money

Parents and toddlers on an iconic HT Brunch cover celebrating family

Artists Mithu Sen and Samit Das let us glimpse their Durga Puja celebrations, while designer Ashish Soni and his sister Smita show us a festive brother-sister bond.

Proud Sikhni Hanisha and her Zorastrian husband Jamsheed, both chefs and restaurateurs of great repute, share their Gurpurab celebrations and show us how mixing up ideas and identities always leaves us richer.

Festivals are about togetherness. And Indian celebrations show just that.

We at HT Brunch wish you all the season’s best!

Sushant Bindal, 24, is an entrepreneur, trainer and speaker who runs three ventures revolving around the world of finance. besides having given multiple Ted Talks about it. He is the founder of Money Monitors.

From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch