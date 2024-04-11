 How to set boundaries with a bestie from your inner circle - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

How to set boundaries with a bestie from your inner circle

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Apr 11, 2024 10:47 PM IST

BFFs are close. But they can get too close for comfort. Here’s how to draw lines and get privacy within a secure friendship

BFFs are special. They make you laugh, never judge (even though their expression says it all), let you air your weirdest thoughts (only to realise that you’re both the same kind of weird). They’re your safe space.

In Bride Wars, besties Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson fight as both planned weddings on the same day.
In Bride Wars, besties Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson fight as both planned weddings on the same day.
In Heartbreak High BFFs Harper and Amerie fight over breached boundaries while talking about sex lives.
In Heartbreak High BFFs Harper and Amerie fight over breached boundaries while talking about sex lives.
In Dil Chahta Hai, Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan get into a spat over revealing intimate details.
In Dil Chahta Hai, Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan get into a spat over revealing intimate details.
In an episode of Friends, high-school Monica asks Rachel about what sex feels like. Cringe!
In an episode of Friends, high-school Monica asks Rachel about what sex feels like. Cringe!
On Gilmore Girls, Rory and Paris fight as Paris is clingy and doesn’t respect her friend’s privacy.
On Gilmore Girls, Rory and Paris fight as Paris is clingy and doesn’t respect her friend’s privacy.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On