Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How food stories play out on screen
Movies and series about chefs are hard to pull off. But when done right, with a focus on the kitchen, the food and the people, they make for bingeworthy viewing
When I first interviewed Huma Qureshi four years ago, she was already a big star and, it was predicted, would rise even further. What I did not realise then, was that despite her success in mainstream (well, glamorous) roles, she would consciously — as Meryl Streep in the West, perhaps — try and do different kinds of parts, never repeating even the broad contours of a performance. This is hard to do in Bollywood, where roles for women are not as varied as they could be.
Not to belabour the Meryl Streep parallels, but it is worth remembering that Streep pulled off a similar coup when she played Julia Child in Nora Ephron’s Julie and Julia. The film is based on a book by Julie Powell, who managed to recreate every dish in Julia Child’s most famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Ephron’s movie was half about Powell (played by Amy Adams; this was the tedious part of the picture) and half about Julia Child and her husband (played by Streep and Stanley Tucci). The Child half was so good that I wished, while watching it, that Ephron had just made a movie about Julia Child starring Streep and had not bothered with Powell’s book at all.
When the directors of the recent The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes, wanted their movie to capture what the cooking is like in a three-Michelin-star restaurant, they turned to David Gelb who created Netflix’s Chef’s Table to ask how to shoot the food. That’s one reason why the food and cooking scenes in The Menu look so good.
That’s one reason why, for the most part, food movies distance themselves from fine dining. In Chef, the eponymous hero walks away from his fine-dining establishment and finds happiness making sandwiches on the road. In No Reservations, the food comes a distant second to the relationship between Aaron Eckhart and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Burnt, starring Bradley Cooper as a chef who is lost to drug addiction and then recovers to win three Michelin stars for his restaurant, is set in the restaurant world. It’s not really about food, but about its hero.
I didn’t think it was bad. I may have been the show’s only devoted viewer because, after it was cancelled, I went out and bought the DVD so that I could watch the episodes that had been filmed but never telecast.
By the second season however, the show had discovered the world of high-end restaurants. The chef decided to open a fine-dining place, and his staff went off to do stages (internships) at top restaurants. The scenes set in a top (unnamed) Chicago restaurant accurately capture the highs and lows of this kind of dining. Also true to life (well, sort of) are the scenes set in a Copenhagen restaurant that is not named but is clearly meant to be Noma. The second season has done even better than the first and a third is on its way.
