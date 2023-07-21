Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How food stories play out on screen

When I first interviewed Huma Qureshi four years ago, she was already a big star and, it was predicted, would rise even further. What I did not realise then, was that despite her success in mainstream (well, glamorous) roles, she would consciously — as Meryl Streep in the West, perhaps — try and do different kinds of parts, never repeating even the broad contours of a performance. This is hard to do in Bollywood, where roles for women are not as varied as they could be. I was not expecting to see Huma Qureshi transform into a dumpy Gujarati lady as she does in Tarla, the new Zee5 movie on Tarla Dalal, the most influential Indian cookbook writer of the 20th century. “I have been brought up to believe that biryani is always made with meat,” Qureshi says. “When people compliment me on my performance, I say that if I was convincing when I appeared to enjoy the vegetable biryani, then yes, it was a good performance.”

Nora Ephron’s Julie and Julia is half about cookbook writer Julie Powell and half about Julia Child and her husband (played by Streep and Stanley Tucci). The Child half is so good that I wish Ephron had just made a movie about Julia Child starring Streep and had not bothered with Powell’s book at all.

Not to belabour the Meryl Streep parallels, but it is worth remembering that Streep pulled off a similar coup when she played Julia Child in Nora Ephron’s Julie and Julia. The film is based on a book by Julie Powell, who managed to recreate every dish in Julia Child’s most famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Ephron’s movie was half about Powell (played by Amy Adams; this was the tedious part of the picture) and half about Julia Child and her husband (played by Streep and Stanley Tucci). The Child half was so good that I wished, while watching it, that Ephron had just made a movie about Julia Child starring Streep and had not bothered with Powell’s book at all. The Menu is not a love-letter to fine dining. You realise that it is essentially an attack on the world’s current obsession with fancy restaurants and then, turns into a horror film where the most terrible people are the most likely to die.

When the directors of the recent The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes, wanted their movie to capture what the cooking is like in a three-Michelin-star restaurant, they turned to David Gelb who created Netflix’s Chef’s Table to ask how to shoot the food. That’s one reason why the food and cooking scenes in The Menu look so good. In Chef, the eponymous hero walks away from his fine-dining establishment and finds happiness making sandwiches on the road.

That’s one reason why, for the most part, food movies distance themselves from fine dining. In Chef, the eponymous hero walks away from his fine-dining establishment and finds happiness making sandwiches on the road. In No Reservations, the food comes a distant second to the relationship between Aaron Eckhart and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Burnt, starring Bradley Cooper as a chef who is lost to drug addiction and then recovers to win three Michelin stars for his restaurant, is set in the restaurant world. It’s not really about food, but about its hero. We all know Anthony Bourdain’s food shows but how many of us know that his book, Kitchen Confidential, was turned into a sitcom by Fox TV in 2005? It was cancelled after four episodes.

I didn’t think it was bad. I may have been the show’s only devoted viewer because, after it was cancelled, I went out and bought the DVD so that I could watch the episodes that had been filmed but never telecast. The second season of The Bear follows the Chicago restaurant staff from the first season as they intern at top international restaurants. It has done even better than the first and a third is on its way.

By the second season however, the show had discovered the world of high-end restaurants. The chef decided to open a fine-dining place, and his staff went off to do stages (internships) at top restaurants. The scenes set in a top (unnamed) Chicago restaurant accurately capture the highs and lows of this kind of dining. Also true to life (well, sort of) are the scenes set in a Copenhagen restaurant that is not named but is clearly meant to be Noma. The second season has done even better than the first and a third is on its way.

