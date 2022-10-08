In Bed With Karan Tacker: “I wear socks when I sleep”

Mumbai boy Karan Tacker describes his childhood as “simple, middle-class and timid”. He was working towards joining his father’s business, when fate led him to being spotted by a stylist, who used to frequent Karan’s family clothing retail store in Lokhandwala, to source outfits for TV shows.

“That’s how I bagged my first audition and got selected,” smiles the actor, adding, “The money was lucrative at that time due ot our financial crisis. Dad thought a corporate job would be better. But when I told him I got about ₹3 lakh for a skincare ad brand, he gave in.”

Since then, Karan has starred in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, besides showing his dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Then there was Special OPS, which released on the day of the pandemic-induced lockdown: March 17, 2022. “I was promoting the show, doing interviews over call while cleaning dishes on the side. But the pandemic was tough and made us all more grounded,” nods the actor, who was recently in Luxe Pins, a travel show presented by Nexa.

List three things that no one knows about you.

1. I am a really emotional person.

2. Against popular belief, I’m an introvert. Only the people close to me really know me.

3. I wear socks when I sleep.

What do you look forward to the most when you’re home alone?

Reading a bit or cooking at time; grabbing a cup of coffee and watching a film. I enjoy spending time alone.

A vice you can’t do without?

I am not a person who forms a habit easily, especially if it’s unnecessary for my lifestyle. I am not very indulgent as a person. Yes, I enjoy drinking and good food, but I don’t think of them as vice. Maybe chocolates?

If you were on a dating app, what would your bio say?

As boring as it sounds at the moment, just looking for serious relationships!

An embarrassing memory that haunts you at 3am?

When, instead of sending a broadcast message with a Ganpati invite, I accidentally created a WhatsApp group with some 200 people, comprising celebrities!

Do you have a talent that you’d consider to be useless?

Recognising car numbers! If I see a car’s number, I know whose car it is. Also, I have a great knack for smelling perfumes and guessing what it smells like.

What are you watching these days?

I watched Elvis a while back, and then, Darlings.

Which theme song would describe your life right now?

The title track of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Describe yourself in one hashtag.

#HomeBody

{ Bedside stories }

What is your favourite breakfast in bed?

Pancakes!

What is on your bedside table?

A box of healthy laddoos made by my mother, which I can eat whenever I am hungry.

Do you dream often? Do you remember your dreams?

I dream through the day, I am an overthinker by nature, so I know when I am sleeping, I am constantly dreaming. It’s very difficult to say what I am dreaming about, but it could be anything.

Do you have a night-time skincare routine?

I wash my face, and use a face serum. That’s the maximum I do.

{ Would you rather? }

Never travel again or never act again?

Never travel again, as acting makes me travel!

Always be terribly underdressed or horribly overdressed?

Terribly underdressed. At least, I will be comfortable!

Be stuck behind a slow walker or a slow talker?

A slow talker. I can walk away from a slow walker.

Dump someone or get dumped?

Come to a common ground and mutually part ways so that both people have closure.

Propose or be proposed to?

I am all for equality, so, either/or.

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

