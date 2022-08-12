In Bed With Vikrant Massey: “True love is the fuel that keeps me going”

Easterine didn’t take very long to finish this book as she writes incessantly until the story comes out in its full form!

The write choice

“However, I let it lie for many months before returning to it. Then, of course, the editing and revising and cross checking of cultural practices, names, etc. took some more months to complete,” she says.

Speaking about her writing process, Easterine says: “When I start a new book, I write for days together. I focus on a single book until the story is resolved. After that, I usually move on to other books and return to the new book with new eyes to revise or edit. I have learnt to give spaces for the story to breathe and take on its own personality before I go back to it.”

Amongst regional writers, she likes Janice Pariat, Robin Ngangom and Dhruba Hazarika along with a whole crop of brilliant younger writers.

“I want to read them all, as they will all become favourites,” she says.

As of now, Easterine is working on a few projects, none of which she chooses to name!

Mid-year surprise!

A surprise goodie box is making its way to the most dedicated participants of the #BrunchBookChallenge this year

Dear Readers,

We are truly thrilled to see so many of you participate in this year’s #BrunchBookChallenge! To appreciate this dedication, we have put together a goodie box for all those who have already completed 20 books (and above) by mid-year this year.

Until we declare the winners in February 2023, please remember to Tweet the title of every book you finish, tag @HTBrunch and use the hashtag #BrunchBookChallenge. For more information, go to https://www.read.ht/L9RM

­—Lubna Salim, Director, Brunch Book Challenge

