IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Surprise trips for all & an adventurous honeymoon
Jeremy says that Northern Lights is the best place to go with your bae
Jeremy says that Northern Lights is the best place to go with your bae
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Surprise trips for all & an adventurous honeymoon

There are different places one would love to explore with each of your loved ones, and we get out expert to list his. Plus, the ideal post-marriage adventure trip
READ FULL STORY
By Jeremy Jauncey
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:34 AM IST

Fancy that!

If you were to plan a surprise trip for each of the following, where would you take or send them?

–Dhruti Bhatt, Via email

- Your mom: My mum is so relaxed… anywhere with my brother and I, and she’d be happy!

- Your girlfiend: Pia is desperate to see the Northern Lights, so Lapland is on the list!

- Your brother: That’s a hard one, he travels as much as me! He’s been pretty much everywhere but I know we both love Cape Town.

- Your best buddy: My closest mates are into health & outdoors, so Iceland or maybe, Patagonia in Argentina.

- Your best-performing employee: Most of the members of our team are city-based, so a desert island break, Philippines or Costa Rica would be great!

Wonderland adventures

Indian families traditionally send newlyweds on a honeymoon to make babies. (I’m not kidding… I was conceived on a second honeymoon!) But my fiancé and me want to go on an adventure-filled trip post marriage. What do you recommend?

–Dharini Vaidya, Via email

Hahahah! That sounds very sensible! The adventure bit I mean :). I’m sure you will have plenty of time once you’ve explored the world together.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP