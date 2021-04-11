Jeremy Jauncey: Surprise trips for all & an adventurous honeymoon
Fancy that!
If you were to plan a surprise trip for each of the following, where would you take or send them?
–Dhruti Bhatt, Via email
- Your mom: My mum is so relaxed… anywhere with my brother and I, and she’d be happy!
- Your girlfiend: Pia is desperate to see the Northern Lights, so Lapland is on the list!
- Your brother: That’s a hard one, he travels as much as me! He’s been pretty much everywhere but I know we both love Cape Town.
- Your best buddy: My closest mates are into health & outdoors, so Iceland or maybe, Patagonia in Argentina.
- Your best-performing employee: Most of the members of our team are city-based, so a desert island break, Philippines or Costa Rica would be great!
Wonderland adventures
Indian families traditionally send newlyweds on a honeymoon to make babies. (I’m not kidding… I was conceived on a second honeymoon!) But my fiancé and me want to go on an adventure-filled trip post marriage. What do you recommend?
–Dharini Vaidya, Via email
Hahahah! That sounds very sensible! The adventure bit I mean :). I’m sure you will have plenty of time once you’ve explored the world together.
Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups
From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021
