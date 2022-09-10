Karishma Mehta: Of finance & friends and birthday greetings

Future & friends

How can I say no to going out with friends due to financial reasons?

—Seema K, Delhi

Don’t over think it because it is completely okay to say ‘no’ to plans. In the long run, you realise that socialising or going out are a part of friendship, but definitely not the backbone. So, you need to do the math, work backwards on your budget and see what all you can comfortably afford. And never feel guilty about refusing an outing because of this. After all, you are looking out for your future, and a true friend will understand that.

The bigger picture

Are birthday posts on social media overrated?

—Kevin, Via Instagram

Yes. Social media is deceiving. Real friendships are filled with love and stability and if you feel that on a daily basis then what’s difference does one social media post make? I know it can be tough as we all like that attention, but try and look at the larger picture!

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022

