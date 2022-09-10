Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: Of finance & friends and birthday greetings

Karishma Mehta: Of finance & friends and birthday greetings

brunch
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 01:14 AM IST

How can you go about getting out of expensive outings beyond your budget and the meaning of social media birthday posts

Of friends, finances and social media birthday wishes
Of friends, finances and social media birthday wishes
ByKarishma Mehta

Future & friends

How can I say no to going out with friends due to financial reasons?

—Seema K, Delhi

Don’t over think it because it is completely okay to say ‘no’ to plans. In the long run, you realise that socialising or going out are a part of friendship, but definitely not the backbone. So, you need to do the math, work backwards on your budget and see what all you can comfortably afford. And never feel guilty about refusing an outing because of this. After all, you are looking out for your future, and a true friend will understand that.

The bigger picture

Are birthday posts on social media overrated?

—Kevin, Via Instagram

Yes. Social media is deceiving. Real friendships are filled with love and stability and if you feel that on a daily basis then what’s difference does one social media post make? I know it can be tough as we all like that attention, but try and look at the larger picture!

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out