Listicle: 10 foreign celebs who rocked the Indian sari
Jan 18, 2024 06:50 PM IST
Celebrity supermodels and stars like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton have all donned stunning saris for various occasions in India, making a lasting impression with their unique and glamorous outfits.
Gigi Hadid. Another hit from the opening night of the NMACC at Mumbai in April 2023. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed the supermodel in a gorgeous ivory chikankari sari. Hadid paired it with a glittery gold blouse just like every Auntie. But unlike any Auntie, hers had a plunging neckline and the sari had a cheeky thigh-high side slit. The garment took a year to make. We’ll remember it for much longer.
