Listicle: 10 foreign celebs who rocked the Indian sari

Gigi Hadid. Another hit from the opening night of the NMACC at Mumbai in April 2023. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed the supermodel in a gorgeous ivory chikankari sari. Hadid paired it with a glittery gold blouse just like every Auntie. But unlike any Auntie, hers had a plunging neckline and the sari had a cheeky thigh-high side slit. The garment took a year to make. We’ll remember it for much longer.

