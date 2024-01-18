close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 foreign celebs who rocked the Indian sari

BySneha Krishnan
Jan 18, 2024 06:50 PM IST

Celebrity supermodels and stars like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton have all donned stunning saris for various occasions in India, making a lasting impression with their unique and glamorous outfits.

Gigi Hadid. Another hit from the opening night of the NMACC at Mumbai in April 2023. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed the supermodel in a gorgeous ivory chikankari sari. Hadid paired it with a glittery gold blouse just like every Auntie. But unlike any Auntie, hers had a plunging neckline and the sari had a cheeky thigh-high side slit. The garment took a year to make. We’ll remember it for much longer.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dressed supermodel Gigi Hadid in an ivory chikankari sari last year.
Kim Kardashian wore a sequined sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, in Vogue India in March 2018.
Zendaya wore a custom Rahul Mishra sari, with a gold-beaded blouse to a Mumbai event last year.
Last year, for the Met Gala, Naomi Campbell wore a Chanel archival look inspired by the sari.
When Oprah Winfrey visited in 2012, she wore a Tarun Tahiliani kanjivaram.
Julia Roberts wore an olive green and brown kanjivaram in Eat Pray Love (2010).
Dua Lipa went to a temple in Jaipur in 2018 in a blue embroidered silk sari, with the pallu over her head.
On her Renaissance tour, Beyoncé showed up in a custom neon-green sari-gown by Gaurav Gupta.
Chrissy Teigen wore a purple with gold sari by the Indian label Papa Don’t Preach at a Diwali party.
In 2011, Paris Hilton wore a Swarovski-studded Tarun Tahiliani sari ahead of her visit to Mumbai.
