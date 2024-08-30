Listicle: 10 grand gates that you must pass through on holiday

India Gate, Delhi. Things have changed a bit after the Central Vista project. It’s more crowded. The cops clear out the picnickers on those expansive lawns. It’s impossible to take a picture without other visitors in the frame. A plan to restart boating in the precinct was mercifully abandoned early this year (it would waste too much groundwater). But the monument itself, built to pay homage to the 70,000 Indian soldiers who died in World War I between 1914 and 1919, is unchanged.

