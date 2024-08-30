 Listicle: 10 grand gates that you must pass through on holiday - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 grand gates that you must pass through on holiday

ByShraddha Chowdhury
Aug 30, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Grand gates, iconic archways, entry points that made history and now go viral on Reels. Here are 10 we love

India Gate, Delhi. Things have changed a bit after the Central Vista project. It’s more crowded. The cops clear out the picnickers on those expansive lawns. It’s impossible to take a picture without other visitors in the frame. A plan to restart boating in the precinct was mercifully abandoned early this year (it would waste too much groundwater). But the monument itself, built to pay homage to the 70,000 Indian soldiers who died in World War I between 1914 and 1919, is unchanged.

India Gate, Delhi, was built to pay homage to the 70,000 Indian soldiers who died in World War I. (ILLUSTRATIONS: MALAY KARMAKAR)
India Gate, Delhi, was built to pay homage to the 70,000 Indian soldiers who died in World War I. (ILLUSTRATIONS: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Buland Darwaza in Fatehpur Sikri is decorated with verses from the Quran. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Buland Darwaza in Fatehpur Sikri is decorated with verses from the Quran. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Patrika Gate in Jaipur is on every list of India’s most Instagrammable spots. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Patrika Gate in Jaipur is on every list of India’s most Instagrammable spots. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
A recent round of restoration gave the Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow a pinkish tone. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
A recent round of restoration gave the Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow a pinkish tone. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Delhi’s Lahori Gate has arched panels, semi-octagonal towers over open pavilions and miniature chhatris. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Delhi’s Lahori Gate has arched panels, semi-octagonal towers over open pavilions and miniature chhatris. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
The Serai Nurmahal is a red sandstone structure in the heart of Punjab, dating to 1618. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
The Serai Nurmahal is a red sandstone structure in the heart of Punjab, dating to 1618. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
The Gateway of India was erected to commemorate King George V and Queen-Empress Mary’s visit to India in 1911. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
The Gateway of India was erected to commemorate King George V and Queen-Empress Mary’s visit to India in 1911. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Agra’s Sikandra Gate features a double-storeyed red sandstone gateway that leads to Mughal emperor Akbar’s tomb. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Agra’s Sikandra Gate features a double-storeyed red sandstone gateway that leads to Mughal emperor Akbar’s tomb. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
The main gate of The Fort Ramgarh was historically known as the Nalwa Gate. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
The main gate of The Fort Ramgarh was historically known as the Nalwa Gate. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Bhadkal Darwaza was built in 1612 by Malik Ambar, a peshwa of the Ahmadnagar sultanate. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Bhadkal Darwaza was built in 1612 by Malik Ambar, a peshwa of the Ahmadnagar sultanate. (ILLUSTRATION: MALAY KARMAKAR)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 grand gates that you must pass through on holiday
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On