 Listicle: 10 on-screen superdads we can’t help but love - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 on-screen superdads we can’t help but love

BySneha Krishnan
Apr 12, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy in Modern Family, a devoted dad with dad jokes, ill-advised inputs, and a love for magic tricks, often outshining the rest.

Phil Dunphy, Modern Family (2009-2020)

Phil Dunphy is often clueless, but never controlling, the safe parent and the fun one.
Phil Dunphy is often clueless, but never controlling, the safe parent and the fun one.
Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack made managing triplets look easy.
Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack made managing triplets look easy.
Hopper’s character softens up over the show. He’s a father-figure all the kids look up to now.
Hopper’s character softens up over the show. He’s a father-figure all the kids look up to now.
Pankaj Tripathi plays that rare 1990s Indian dad who encourages his daughter to break free of patriarchy.
Pankaj Tripathi plays that rare 1990s Indian dad who encourages his daughter to break free of patriarchy.
Sandhu’s reaction, when he hears that his daughter was slapped, is concern for her mental health.
Sandhu’s reaction, when he hears that his daughter was slapped, is concern for her mental health.
Manoj Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer and a doting but not-so-cool dad to his kids.
Manoj Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer and a doting but not-so-cool dad to his kids.
Joel and Ellie have a prickly, silly, easy, friendship marked by protectiveness, trust and love.
Joel and Ellie have a prickly, silly, easy, friendship marked by protectiveness, trust and love.
Even a monster attack doesn’t stop Lee Abbott from parenting his three kids with care.
Even a monster attack doesn’t stop Lee Abbott from parenting his three kids with care.
David Sheff plays the dad and the main parental figure to an addict in Beautiful Boy.
David Sheff plays the dad and the main parental figure to an addict in Beautiful Boy.
Eugene Levy works with his real-life son, Dan Levy in Schitt’s Creek.
Eugene Levy works with his real-life son, Dan Levy in Schitt’s Creek.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 on-screen superdads we can’t help but love
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On