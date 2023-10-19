Listicle: 10 shows and movies that serve serious fashion goals

The Bold Type (2017-2021) You see three women with three distinct styles in The Bold Type.

Costume designer Bhawna Sharma made sure each character looked the part and looked phenomenal in season 2 of Made in Heaven.

Costume designer Bhawna Sharma made sure each character looked the part and looked phenomenal. Tara’s (Shobhita Dhulipala) revenge dress was fittingly vintage Sabyasachi. Bulbul (Mona Singh) carries around a fake Chanel bag. Actors wear Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Gauri & Nainika and Amit Aggarwal. Even the everyday looks are wearable and eye-catching. We’d shop the whole look if we could. Seems like the arms dealers spent their loot on perfectly tailored shirts and trench-coats in The Night Manager.

The way stylist Aparna Shah dressed Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shelly (Anil Kapoor), it seems like the arms dealers spent their loot on perfectly tailored shirts and trench-coats. Women wear slinky cocktail dresses and striking swimsuits. What created more hype were how the actors were styled for the promos. Shobhita Dhulipala showed up in corset gowns, the men were in fine knits and cool printed shirts. Stylist Shaleena Nathani gave elevated casuals a glam edge, putting Deepika Padukone’s athletic frame in sequinned skirts, and SRK in oversized linen shirts.

Come for the sight of Shah Rukh Khan shirtless. Leave with a resolve to update your own wardrobe with looks form the film. Stylist Shaleena Nathani gave elevated casuals a glam edge, putting Deepika Padukone’s athletic frame in sequinned skirts, and SRK in oversized linen shirts. Madras checks were fashioned into bustiers. Boots were knee high. Cutout swimsuits were suddenly on everyone’s wish-lists. Designer Masaba Gupta and her actor mom Neena Gupta play themselves in Masaba Masaba, which has been setting fashion goals since 2020.

Kaftans for the win! Designer Masaba Gupta and her actor mom Neena Gupta play themselves. And they love dressing for comfort, even in crepe dresses and power suits. The prints are quirky, even the muted tones have some gleam. Costume designer Mohit Rai keeps the looks just eyecatching enough that they don’t steal the show. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has brought back flowy chiffon saris.

Welcome back, flowy chiffon saris. This time around, Manish Malhotra dresses Rani (Alia Bhatt) in sheer drapes that are pastel-hued, ombré and colour-blocked. Stylist Eka Lakhani brings in Gucci, Prada and Fendi shirts and robes for Rocky (Ranveer Singh). India loved the look. Oversized jhumkas, pops of lime green and neon pink, and block-print shirts are trending this year. Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was the real star of the Dhoom 2.

Even Hrithik Roshan believes that costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was the real star of the film. The looks were so distinct from what actors wore on screen that we’re still talking about them two decades on. Aishwarya Rai rocked cut-out bodysuits, corsets and knee-high boots before the Kardashians did. Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan are in designer jeans, biker jackets and bandanas. The plot just couldn’t keep up. With Euphoria, costume designer Heidi Bivens has single-handedly changed what young people think of as stylish.

Costume designer Heidi Bivens has singlehandedly changed what young people think of as stylish. She put Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in a blue plaid shrug, a floral minidress and fluffed up blonde hair – giving farmgirl chic a sexy update. Maddy’s (Alexa Damie) cutout one-piece black dress had a 500-person waitlist. Most pieces were vintage and second-hand. The styling is so immaculate that there’s now a textbook based on the looks on the show. Fashion folks love costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi’s work in Emily in Paris.

Parisians hated it, then they hate watched it, and finally decided to love it. Fashion folks loved costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi’s work all along. Mindy’s (Ashley Park) funky silhouettes and glam party dresses are a perfect contrast to Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) Parisian minimalism. Emily’s (Lily Collins) outfits are faux-French – exaggerated berets, scarves, swishy skirts and floral dresses. All the looks spawn 40,000 online searches when an episode airs. In Ginny and Georgia, the mum keeps it together with bold, fitted blazers, cutout dresses and silk blouses. Ginny hopes to blend in and turn invisible in oversized T-shirts, distressed jeans and muted flannels

Whether it is moving to a new town or covering up a crime, mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) respond in their own way and it shows in their outfits. Mum keeps it together with bold, fitted blazers, cutout dresses and silk blouses. Ginny hopes to blend in and turn invisible in oversized T-shirts, distressed jeans and muted flannels. Costume designer Berndette Croft’s looks are lessons in low-key perfection.

