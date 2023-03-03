Listicle: Anyone for seconds?

Delhi Belly, 2011

A sequel to Delhi Belly needs to reunite the original cast for some more mad escapades.

Sonia (Shenaz Treasurywala) agrees to deliver a package for a drug trafficker and asks her fiancé Tashi Malhotra (Imran Khan), to do it for her. Tashi asks his roommate, Arup (Kunaal Roy Kapur) to do it. But Arup has an upset stomach and tells their third roommate Nitin (Vir Das) to do it. Kidnapping, diamond theft and blackmail later, there’s a happy ending. We’d like a sequel in which the original cast reunites. Obviously, things will go deliciously wrong.

Khosla Ka Ghosla, 2006

This National Award-winning film, Khosla Ka Ghosla, perfectly showcased the trials of a middle-class family in Delhi.

It’s been ages since we got a feel-good, clean, comedy-drama like Khosla Ka Ghosla, where Anupam Kher, upon retirement, invests his life’s savings into a plot of land to build his dream house, only to be cheated by corrupt property developer Boman Irani. Kher’s family then sets out to scam Irani. Can a sequel involve someone’s land being taken over by an IT office?

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, 2008

This coming-of-age romantic comedy was a critical and commercial success, and audiences would love to see what happened after the happy ending.

Mala, who Jignesh believes will be his future girlfriend, listens to romantic stories about two friends who are so close that their parents decide to get them married. But the two disagree, and seek soul mates for each other. This coming of age movie had everything: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Prateik Babbar, music by AR Rahman and a climax where Imran Khan runs through the airport. But what happened to Mala and Jignesh after the wedding?

Udaan, 2010

Although Rajat Barmecha and Aayan Boradia both acted spectacularly in Udaan, it was Ronit Roy’s performance as their strict father that stole the show.

Following his expulsion from boarding school, Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) returns to his strict father (Ronit Roy) and Arjun (Aayan Boradia), a six-year-old half-brother he didn’t know he had. While his father demands he do engineering, Rohan just wants to write. He also bonds with Arjun. At the end, Rohan leaves with Arjun to start a new life in Mumbai. The sequel could be Ronit Roy’s back story.

Queen, 2013

Rani, played by Kangana Ranaut, may have found her happy ending, but we’re still waiting for her to find true love.

Rani, a 24-year-old from New Delhi, decides to go on her honeymoon alone when her fiancé calls off the wedding. Travelling around Europe, she finds joy, makes friends, and gains independence. There aren’t enough Bollywood movies out there about a woman who knows herself. Queen ended pretty perfectly, with Kangana Ranaut heading back from her solo honeymoon with new perspectives on life, love and independence, but if you’re still waiting for her to find true love, join the club!

Mohabbatein, 2010

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein.

Three students in Gurukul headed by Amitabh Bachchan, fall in love with girls from the school nearby, which is strictly against the rules. Enter music teacher Shah Rukh Khan who believes in the power of love. The romantic drama launched actors Shamita Shetty, Uday Chopra and Jimmy Sheirgill and a sequel could be a good cameo opportunity for them. We’d like to see SRK head Gurukul.

Section 375, 2019

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha butt heads in Section 375.

Rohan Khurana, a filmmaker, is accused of rape by Anjali Dangle, a junior costume designer, and is sentenced to 10 years of jail time. Akshaye Khanna plays the lawyer who defends him, while his protégé Richa Chaddha, is the lawyer who defends the victim. In the sequel, all Akshaye Khanna needs is a great case, with twists that we don’t see coming.

Sholay, 1975

It would be hard to cast actors in a sequel to a film as iconic as Sholay.

Retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) enlists small-time criminals Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) to bring down bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). When Jai and Veeru learn the bandit had cut off Thakur’s arms, they double down on their efforts. A sequel could take many directions after the arrest of Gabbar, Jai’s sacrifice and Veeru’s happy ending. What if Gabbar had a son who’s out for revenge? The million dollar question remains: Who should they cast?

Andaaz Apna Apna, 1994

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

Amar and Prem compete to win the heart of a millionaire’s daughter. Along the way, they run into local gangster Teja and crime master Gogo. A sequel to this cult movie only needs a fantastically smart writer, a few well-placed cameos, and a movie-making team determined to get laughs. Suppose Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon had a fall out? The sequel could follow their children who meet unknowingly.

Dhoom, 2003-2013

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the Dhoom series.

Sahir (Aamir Khan), a circus entertainer, robs a bank to avenge his father’s death. But Inspector Jai (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali (Uday Chopra) suspect him of the robbery. We love a good cat and mouse game with action, romance, songs and twists, not to mention villains you root for while Abhishek Bachchan tries to catch them. But can we have a Dhoom 4 with better action and better heists? We need Ayushmann Khurrana as the new villain.

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2023

