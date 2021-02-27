“Made in Italy means high-quality craftsmanship”
Vincenzo De Luca, the Italian Ambassador to India in his opening note at the panel discussion on Italy and India on the Future of Fashion says, “The success of ‘Made in Italy’ comes from Italian culture and creativity but also from the high-quality craftsmanship.”
From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021
