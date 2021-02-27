IND USA
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / "Made in Italy means high-quality craftsmanship"
HT Image
HT Image
brunch

“Made in Italy means high-quality craftsmanship”

Vincenzo De Luca, the Italian Ambassador to India, spells out why Italian fashion is so loved around the world
By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:12 PM IST

Vincenzo De Luca, the Italian Ambassador to India in his opening note at the panel discussion on Italy and India on the Future of Fashion says, “The success of ‘Made in Italy’ comes from Italian culture and creativity but also from the high-quality craftsmanship.”

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Ricardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi
Ricardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi
brunch

Using Indian embroidery brings about cross-influence, but it’s tricky: Ricardo Sciutto

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand, Sergio Rossi, pointed out how it’s more difficult to understand the market for footwear and jewellery as compared to clothing
Myntra's CEO, Amar Nagaram
Myntra’s CEO, Amar Nagaram
brunch

“Next step: apps must include luxury items”

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Myntra CEO says that the younger generation has more disposable income and is more willing to spend on luxury
Stefano Canali of Canali Menswear, which has had a brand presence in India since 2009
Stefano Canali of Canali Menswear, which has had a brand presence in India since 2009
brunch

The Nawab jacket was our tribute to India: Stefano Canali

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Canali Menswear has had a brand presence in India since 2009
Alessandro Liberatori, Director of the ITA
Alessandro Liberatori, Director of the ITA
brunch

“‘Made in Italy’ extends beyond fashion…”

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Alessandro Liberatori, Director of the ITA, says India is one of the most important markets for fashion, and will be valued at $93 million by 2025
(Top) Gong Bao chicken at Hyatt Regency; Mai Bao restaurant was jam-packed for an event on Valentine's Day
(Top) Gong Bao chicken at Hyatt Regency; Mai Bao restaurant was jam-packed for an event on Valentine’s Day
brunch

Rude food by Vir Sanghvi: Welcome back, restaurants!

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Yes, it’s time to eat out again and enjoy the full experience. As long as you follow physical distancing and remember to sanitise and wear a mask except while you’re eating!
From diving into dark chocolate sorbet to immersing in hours of literary fiction, decadence is in (Parth Garg)
From diving into dark chocolate sorbet to immersing in hours of literary fiction, decadence is in (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour by Rehana Munir: In defence of decadence

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Equanimity has its sensible uses, but nothing succeeds like excess. Especially after the year and then some spent in lockdown
Thick and bushy eyebrows is the way to go for a natural look; Model: Naveed Khan (A theatre actor and model from Afghanistan) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
Thick and bushy eyebrows is the way to go for a natural look; Model: Naveed Khan (A theatre actor and model from Afghanistan) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
brunch

Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Casual is cool

By Yatan Ahluwalia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
A style guide to creating a casual look that suits your personality and fits you just right. Something for every kind of occasion
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
brunch

Ami Patel: How to up your sneaker game & why kaftans work

By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Ditch those stilettos and embrace your comfy, sexy sneakers; and knee-length kaftans that work for even those who are 4 feet zilch
Gaurav opines that if you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you're not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade
Gaurav opines that if you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you’re not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade
brunch

Technical Guruji: When do upgrade your iPhone?

By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Eyeing the new iPhone? Well, considering how hole it will burn in your pocket, it’s best to wait for at least two years to upgrade to another
Chef Prateek suggests saving all the vegetable trimmings and freezing them
Chef Prateek suggests saving all the vegetable trimmings and freezing them
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Stocking up on stock

By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
How can you make non-vegetarian or vegetarian stock and use it for the whole week, especially with offices opening up or WFH becoming more hectic?
(From left) Islamabad resident Dananeer Mobin, 19, whose pawri/party video went viral and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, 25, whose pawri mash-up started trending
(From left) Islamabad resident Dananeer Mobin, 19, whose pawri/party video went viral and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, 25, whose pawri mash-up started trending
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Pawrriii… aka Party

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The word with an exaggeratedly rolled American R became a meme and showed us how having an accent has gone from elite to funny
Mandvi Sharma, who was Shah Rukh Khan's publicist for several years, now works with the likes of Kamal Haasan
Mandvi Sharma, who was Shah Rukh Khan’s publicist for several years, now works with the likes of Kamal Haasan
brunch

HT Brunch Game Show: Which star has the right idea of fame?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The actor who believes that social media following shouldn’t affect the films they do, who says one shouldn’t idolise celebs, or the one who believes the mystery of stars is a thing of the past
Did Shonda Rhimes' version of Bridgerton work for you or do you prefer the book by Julia Quinn?
Did Shonda Rhimes’ version of Bridgerton work for you or do you prefer the book by Julia Quinn?
brunch

HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Play it by the book

By Vivek Bhattacharyya, Ritika Passi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST
A bookworm and a bingewatcher who’ve watched and read the books Bridgerton is based on argue which version works better
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
brunch

India Exclusive: India on the cards for David Guetta?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The French DJ talks about post-Covid performances, the rise and fall of EDM and returning to the subcontinent
