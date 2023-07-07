Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Complimentary angles

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Complimentary angles

BySeema Goswami
Jul 07, 2023 09:31 PM IST

Compliments can be tricky and easily misunderstood. In a world where political correctness is prominent, some find it hard to accept or give compliments. The best response is a simple "thank you."

Compliments. They seem uncomplicated on the surface. But dig a little deeper and you realise that they are nothing short of a potential minefield, which may explode in your face at any moment.

Amy Schumer’s compliment sketch features her and her friends giving and expertly deflecting compliments, making fun of the common belief that women are awful at accepting praise.
“And my wife, she was born to make ladoos,” Satish (Adil Hussain) says of Shashi (Sridevi), in the 2012 film English Vinglish, in the very definition of a backhanded compliment.
This may be partly down to embarrassment, but I often feel that too many of us are hardwired to brush away compliments – or even worse, be needlessly cynical about the motives of those who compliment us. I find myself falling into that trap quite often too – and have to make a conscious effort to not question why someone is complimenting me, but to just accept graciously.

