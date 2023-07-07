Spectator by Seema Goswami: Complimentary angles
Jul 07, 2023 09:31 PM IST
Compliments can be tricky and easily misunderstood. In a world where political correctness is prominent, some find it hard to accept or give compliments. The best response is a simple "thank you."
Compliments. They seem uncomplicated on the surface. But dig a little deeper and you realise that they are nothing short of a potential minefield, which may explode in your face at any moment.
This may be partly down to embarrassment, but I often feel that too many of us are hardwired to brush away compliments – or even worse, be needlessly cynical about the motives of those who compliment us. I find myself falling into that trap quite often too – and have to make a conscious effort to not question why someone is complimenting me, but to just accept graciously.