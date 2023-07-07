Spectator by Seema Goswami: Complimentary angles

Compliments. They seem uncomplicated on the surface. But dig a little deeper and you realise that they are nothing short of a potential minefield, which may explode in your face at any moment. Amy Schumer’s compliment sketch features her and her friends giving and expertly deflecting compliments, making fun of the common belief that women are awful at accepting praise.

“And my wife, she was born to make ladoos,” Satish (Adil Hussain) says of Shashi (Sridevi), in the 2012 film English Vinglish, in the very definition of a backhanded compliment.

This may be partly down to embarrassment, but I often feel that too many of us are hardwired to brush away compliments – or even worse, be needlessly cynical about the motives of those who compliment us. I find myself falling into that trap quite often too – and have to make a conscious effort to not question why someone is complimenting me, but to just accept graciously.

