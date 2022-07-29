Nostalgia with Akbar Khan, “At 22, I produced, directed, wrote and acted in my film, Haadsa”

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I dropped out of school when I was 16, and got my first job as the fourth assistant to director Mohan Bijlani the next year. I was chief assistant to my late brother, Feroz, and made my acting debut in Anjaan Rahein. At 22, I produced, directed, wrote and acted in my film Haadsa.

At the premiere of Haadsa, with Aarti Gupta (extreme right) and co-star Ranjeeta Kaur (left)

Your bank balance?

I had a savings account with Dena Bank, Juhu. My bank balance would shock me—I was generous with friends.

In Moscow, where his film Haadsa was screened at a festival

What was your focus in life?

Making films. Even now I have the same spirit and dream of making another magnum opus.

At the preview of his film, Taj Mahal, with his brothers Feroz and Sanjay Khan

Your relationship status then?

I was a romantic and surrounded by Indian beauties and European air-hostesses staying at Juhu’s Sun-n-Sand Hotel. I couldn’t make up my mind about marriage and stayed a bachelor till I got married on an impulse at the age of 45.

Akbar celebrating with actors Ranjeeta Kaur and Kim

Tell us about your family then?

My late mother, Bibi Fatima Begum, was the pillar of the family after the passing of my father, Sadiq Ali Khan, when my eldest brother, Feroz Khan was 16. Feroz was followed by Sanjay, Shahrooq, Sameer, my sister Dilshad and I. We would party together and had our spats, but made up quickly with a big hug.

With Dilip Kumar, whom he met at the lobby of the Hyatt in Dubai

Had you developed a sense of style?

I dressed to look presentable and be comfortable. I didn’t overdress.

Directing model Aarti Gupta, who had a cameo in Haadsa

Your fitness quotient?

A cocktail of physical exercises—jogging, walking, yoga, riding and calisthenics, and positive thinking.

