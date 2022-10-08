Nostalgia with Isha Koppikar: “One thing I should have done but didn’t was go on a solo trip”

Where were you career-wise?

I had just begun acting after modelling. I was getting offers in South Indian films.

Isha’s first portfolio shoot while she was still in school

Your relationship status then?

I wasn’t even looking for a relationship at that time. I was just focussed on my work.

Isha (right) with her nani, at the latter’s residence

Were you close to your parents then?

I would confide in my dad. Mom was very strict, so I used to tell my dad not to disclose my expenditures to her! My younger brother, Anosh, and I were close. I lived with my parents till I got married.

Playing host and posing with her favourite—flowers

What was your fashion sense like then?

Practical and comfortable. But I would give in to my experimental side too.

Your fitness quotient?

As a model, I took care of my body.

With Urmila Matondkar in the film Pinjar in 2003

Your most prized possession back then?

My first car. It was really special to me.

And your biggest dream then?

To be recognised and loved for my work. I also always wanted to do something for society and help as many people as I could.

With her brother Anosh (right) and other relatives

Your favourite sport at 22?

Basketball was my favourite. I have been a state-level basketball player and I used to follow the NBA games.

Did you put up posters of any favourite actors in your room?

It was the era of Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar. But the only poster I had in my room was of that of Tom Cruise.

At a school picnic with her class teacher

In hindsight, anything you noticed about the film industry at that time?

It was really difficult for people from outside the film industry, who didn’t really know how everything worked, to make their way to success. Things continue to stay the same till date.

A photograph with school batch mates

One thing you felt that you should have done at 22 but didn’t do?

Go on a solo trip.

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch