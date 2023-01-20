Nostalgia with Sameera Reddy

What were your career options?

I was a marketing manager at Omega, the watch company. 22 was a turning point in my life because I acted in the music video for the Pankaj Udhas’ Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein. I did it just because I was excited about going to Sydney, where the video was shot. I couldn’t afford a ticket to Australia otherwise. When I returned, it was hard to stay in my job because I started getting movie offers.

In a traditional look for a South Indian film

What was your state of mind?

Extremely confused. I had got a scholarship to study in Canada and I was simultaneously getting movie offers. The universe was being kind to me but I didn’t know which route to take. My family was against my entering movies because I was doing extremely well in marketing.

With her elder sisters and supermodels, Sushma and Meghna at home

What was your bank balance like?

I had a good sum saved. My dad opened an account for me when I was 10 with HSBC Bank with ₹50. I remember the excitement when it went to ₹1,000, and ₹10,000.

With sisters and supermodels, Sushma and Meghna, at a photoshoot

What was your equation with your family?

My parents, Reddy Garu and Nakshatra, and my sisters Sushma and Meghna were close. But, I was a plump kid and my sisters being supermodels was hard on me.

With sister Sushma in Chennai while shooting for a film

Your relationship status?

I dated quite a bit but wasn’t gung-ho about anyone till I met my husband!

Posing with Shah Rukh Khan for an Omega watch advertisment

What was your most prized possession?

I had taken a loan and bought myself a car with my own money. I proudly drove my moss-green Zen to Nariman Point every day.

Did you play any sport?

No. But I ran at Joggers Park.

Sameera when she was a 12-year-old

What would you tell your 22-year-old self?

Don’t be so hard on yourself. I was very impressionable and had extremely low self-esteem. I developed my own sense of self only 10 years ago. When I was doing films, it was all about what everybody else thought I should do. Today, I wouldn’t do that.

Practising her dance steps on the terrace of her Mumbai residence as a kid

Who were your screen favourites?

I adored Rani Mukerji’s style. I was a big George Clooney fan and met him at the Toronto Film Festival. He said hello and I couldn’t answer as my voice failed me! It was embarassing!

