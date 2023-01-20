Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Sameera Reddy

Nostalgia with Sameera Reddy

brunch
Published on Jan 20, 2023 10:40 PM IST

The actor talks about being conflicted about her career choices, being a saver when it comes for money, and running at Joggers Park, when she was 22

Sameera Reddy at 22 (left) and at 44 (right)
Sameera Reddy at 22 (left) and at 44 (right)
ByDinesh Raheja

What were your career options?

I was a marketing manager at Omega, the watch company. 22 was a turning point in my life because I acted in the music video for the Pankaj Udhas’ Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein. I did it just because I was excited about going to Sydney, where the video was shot. I couldn’t afford a ticket to Australia otherwise. When I returned, it was hard to stay in my job because I started getting movie offers.

In a traditional look for a South Indian film
In a traditional look for a South Indian film

What was your state of mind?

Extremely confused. I had got a scholarship to study in Canada and I was simultaneously getting movie offers. The universe was being kind to me but I didn’t know which route to take. My family was against my entering movies because I was doing extremely well in marketing.

With her elder sisters and supermodels, Sushma and Meghna at home
With her elder sisters and supermodels, Sushma and Meghna at home

What was your bank balance like?

I had a good sum saved. My dad opened an account for me when I was 10 with HSBC Bank with 50. I remember the excitement when it went to 1,000, and 10,000.

With sisters and supermodels, Sushma and Meghna, at a photoshoot
With sisters and supermodels, Sushma and Meghna, at a photoshoot

What was your equation with your family?

My parents, Reddy Garu and Nakshatra, and my sisters Sushma and Meghna were close. But, I was a plump kid and my sisters being supermodels was hard on me.

With sister Sushma in Chennai while shooting for a film
With sister Sushma in Chennai while shooting for a film

Your relationship status?

I dated quite a bit but wasn’t gung-ho about anyone till I met my husband!

Posing with Shah Rukh Khan for an Omega watch advertisment
Posing with Shah Rukh Khan for an Omega watch advertisment

What was your most prized possession?

I had taken a loan and bought myself a car with my own money. I proudly drove my moss-green Zen to Nariman Point every day.

Did you play any sport?

No. But I ran at Joggers Park.

Sameera when she was a 12-year-old
Sameera when she was a 12-year-old

What would you tell your 22-year-old self?

Don’t be so hard on yourself. I was very impressionable and had extremely low self-esteem. I developed my own sense of self only 10 years ago. When I was doing films, it was all about what everybody else thought I should do. Today, I wouldn’t do that.

Practising her dance steps on the terrace of her Mumbai residence as a kid
Practising her dance steps on the terrace of her Mumbai residence as a kid

Who were your screen favourites?

I adored Rani Mukerji’s style. I was a big George Clooney fan and met him at the Toronto Film Festival. He said hello and I couldn’t answer as my voice failed me! It was embarassing!

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
