 Off the eaten path: Chefs tell us about their best meals around the world - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Off the eaten path: Chefs tell us about their best meals around the world

ByArshia Dhar
Apr 11, 2024 10:53 PM IST

How far would you go for a good meal? Cool chefs recount their culinary pilgrimages to South Africa, Spain, Singapore and beyond. And why it was worth it

Avinash Martins Chef and owner, Cavatina, Goa

What’s the best meal you’ve had? Some culinary pilgrimages are worth it. (Azad Panwar)
What’s the best meal you’ve had? Some culinary pilgrimages are worth it. (Azad Panwar)
The food bazaar at Mercado Central, Barcelona, has patatas bravas: potatoes roasted on a tomato base. (Shutterstock)
The food bazaar at Mercado Central, Barcelona, has patatas bravas: potatoes roasted on a tomato base. (Shutterstock)
In Barcelona, Avinash Martins encountered the word “cavatina”, which means “to bring out the best”
In Barcelona, Avinash Martins encountered the word “cavatina”, which means “to bring out the best”
Try the rice flour cakes and freshly-fried tofu parcels, and (above) Hokkien-style noodles in Singapore. (Shutterstock)
Try the rice flour cakes and freshly-fried tofu parcels, and (above) Hokkien-style noodles in Singapore. (Shutterstock)
The Tiong Bahru Market is where Renjie Wong heads as soon as he lands in Singapore.
The Tiong Bahru Market is where Renjie Wong heads as soon as he lands in Singapore.
Khandelwal recommends the porcini mushroom, lardo, parmesan custard and sea urchin at Atelier Crenn.
Khandelwal recommends the porcini mushroom, lardo, parmesan custard and sea urchin at Atelier Crenn.
At Atelier Crenn, a French restaurant in San Francisco, Khandelwal ate a 21-course menu.
At Atelier Crenn, a French restaurant in San Francisco, Khandelwal ate a 21-course menu.
Auroni Mookerjee enjoyed the ostrich meat at iconic South African diner, Topsi & Co. (Shutterstock)
Auroni Mookerjee enjoyed the ostrich meat at iconic South African diner, Topsi & Co. (Shutterstock)
Mookerjee had African game for the first time, including warthog and zebra, at Topsi & Co.
Mookerjee had African game for the first time, including warthog and zebra, at Topsi & Co.
At Honey and Smoke, in Ubud, Urvika Kanoi liked that local greens served on unusual bases.
At Honey and Smoke, in Ubud, Urvika Kanoi liked that local greens served on unusual bases.
Last year, for a friend’s bachelorette in Bali, Kanoi took the girl gang to a unique woodfire restaurant.
Last year, for a friend’s bachelorette in Bali, Kanoi took the girl gang to a unique woodfire restaurant.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Off the eaten path: Chefs tell us about their best meals around the world
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On