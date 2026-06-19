On the line: Why hating on queues is a Boomer move

Pop quiz: When is a surprise not really a surprise? Waiting in line to eat at a trendy restaurant isn’t new. Boomers did it in the ’90s, when McDonald’s opened. (SHUTTERSTOCK) Answer: When Indians look at Reels of GenZs queuing up to try out a new café, a viral dosa restaurant, a beauty pop-up on the weekend, a sneaker drop or a limited-edition sale. We can hear the Boomers grumbling already. “Why would anyone stand in a line for dosa?” “It’s just coffee, not a cup of gold!” “What? There are diamonds in those sneakers?” Always the tone of derision. As if queuing up is cringe, some kind of comedown. And the confusion about “kids these days” doing it. Have Boomers forgotten? Every generation has queued up for something. From the 1960s, Indians have stood, uncomplaining, at ration shops so they wouldn’t go hungry. Visitors famously waited 14 hours outside the British Museum in 1972 for a glimpse of Tutankhamun’s gold mask. In 1996, rich Mumbai folks lined up for tickets to see Michael Jackson play his first (and only) concert in India. Millennials made no complaints of boredom or inconvenience about the two-hour wait to get into India’s first McDonald’s that same year.

For Gen Z, the FOMO on an experience is a greater loss than the time spent queuing up. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Soviets, meanwhile, turned queuing into a national pastime. They lined up so often, for so long, to get so little, that Vladimir Sorokin even wrote a novel about it. Queue (1983) follows a man waiting in an interminable line – no one knows for what. The story is built from snatches of conversation: Rumours, a joke, a spat, gossip, sexy moans, and interruptions of “Kto Posledniy? (Who is last?)”. A classic. So, sorry. That 90-minute wait at Rameshwaram Café isn’t new or cringey. In an era of home deliveries and online bookings, this is a generation that’s lining up in person. And it’s not queuing; its voluntary lingering. The wait time is when they socialise, catch up and do the same kind of chilling they’d have done online, anyway. What else can they do with their time, in this economy? Waiting, often, is where the experience starts. “GenZ sees FOMO as a greater loss than time spent queued up,” says Ranveer Lala, a 21-year-old real-estate professional. When the waiting gets boring, he says he gets to “doomscroll in peace”. Lala’s friend, Samarth Purohit, also 21, and a chartered accounting student, believes that time spent in a queue can help set the tone for an outing, especially a date: “By the time you get to the table, a couple is past introductions and awkward silences”.

The wait time is when people socialise, catch up and do the same kind of chilling they’d have done online. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Waiting outside an eatery, a box-office or a store with your squad is no different from hanging out on the college campus, he says. Plus, sharing the irritation with fellow queuer-uppers is a vibe. “You complain about the delay and end up sharing a laugh with strangers. The line is the most underrated way to meet new people.” Queuing also comes with side quests. Early this year, when communications professional Pooja Bhatia realised there was a 45-minute wait to try the matcha menu at Mokai, a new café in Bandra, Mumbai, she and her friend used the time to stroll around the neighbourhood. They got cookies at a local bakery. “I would have never specially travelled for them,” she says. On other trips, she’s browsed second-hand books and had momos at a stall next to a particularly hyped restaurant.

Waiting in line is the most underrated way of meeting new people. (SHUTTERSTOCK)