Passions: A tad too much?

“With more such shows, more incidents of such brutality are happening”

By Christina Alice Patrick

“Some people may actually believe they can get away with murder [after watching these shows].”

Dahmer got really famous due to the murders. I usually don’t watch thrillers, but when I heard he wanted to be baptised in jail, I was intrigued. He had mental health issues, which should have been addressed in real life. And the racism angle was spot on.

People want to watch something unfiltered. So, it’s good that creators are showing things the way they are. However, with more and more such shows being consumed by the public, a lot more incidents of such brutality are coming to light. Someone cut their partner into pieces, another chopped up his ex-partner... people are being inspired the wrong way! Some may actually believe they can get away with murder, that they can manipulate their way out of blame.

There’s already so much happening in real life that fiction should be an escape, no? Plus, people are irritated by the inappropriate language and overtly sexual content, even in Indian series.

OTT platforms should figure out a way to monitor who has access to shows that are so close to the brutality we already see in real life.

Christina Alice Patrick, 32, is a content and social media manager of a leading travel portal, who prefers documentaries over violent thrillers.

“The brutality and ignorance are a part of our society and reality”

By Saylee Padwal

Saylee says, “Literature and cinema have always mirrored society. So, why stop now?”

I prefer to watch fictionalised accounts of real events instead of documentaries. So, watching Dahmer was a no-brainer. He’s one of the most talked about serial killers at the moment.

He specifically targeted black, queer men because he assumed that no one would bother to investigate. Which is what happened, so his story is a reflection of society at that point. That realisation shook me. That was more unsettling than the cannibalism.

In the recent Shraddha murder, the accused said he was inspired by the show Dexter. That made me realise that these shows could inspire people negatively.

But this is part of the reality we live in: the brutality and the ignorance of mental health. Literature and cinema have always mirrored society. So, why stop now?

Of course, don’t try to humanise the accused. I saw a few tweets fangirling over Dahmer, which should be monitored.

OTT platforms come with a sense of freedom, which shouldn’t be curtailed. But only if the content is well made, with a psychologist in consultation. It’s crucial to be sensitive while tackling mental health issues, especially if they’re based on true events.

Saylee Padwal, 32, is a writer and food blogger who loves mystery and true crime-inspired content.

