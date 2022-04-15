Passions: Immaculate contraception?

“The pill won’t give me the peace of mind I want to wake up with the next day”

By Atul Aggarwal

Atul wonders how the male pill will be talked about ‘locker-room conversation’ between jocks

For starters, this particular birth control pill is very new to the market, and I wouldn’t ingest something that does not have phase three human trial results out. I will also make my decision based upon the long-term effects, if and when they are released to the public. Secondly, I find the condom to be the most sensible form of birth control because STDs are a very valid concern in today’s day and age. This pill definitely won’t give me the peace of mind I want to wake up with the next day. Moreover, the nuisance of remembering to have it, and the stress in case I missed it, would eat me alive.

Considering all the above scenarios, including safety and no information on long-term effects, if the masses don’t take to it, especially if it’s released without ample information and education, then availability and accessibility might become an issue, especially since I travel widely and frequently.

Another point I have, is that while I myself might be a man in touch with reality and all for equality, I can’t help but wonder how ‘locker-room conversation’ will take place between jocks and Wall Street honchos.

All in all, I would be hesitant to try out this pill; until then, ladies, the floor’s yours.

Atul. 51, is a New Delhi-born and bred businessman.

“I’ll think of the pill as the sweet cookie that goes with my morning coffee”

By Nitin Sharma

Nitin says the responsibility to prevent pregnancies lies equally with both partners, and not just with women

I would use male contraceptives because, for starters, I’m not looking to start a family or have a child at the moment, and getting a vasectomy as a sure-fire no-child deal is out of the question since it’s nearly non-reversible. As a personal choice, being in a relationship with my long-term partner, I feel that the responsibility to prevent pregnancies lies equally with both partners, and not just with women, as it has been up until now. Moreover, this latest pill is said to be non-hormonal as well, so it’ll have fewer side effects as compared to the female birth control pills—I’ve read scientific studies about a range of side effects that female birth control pills have caused, and are linked to.

This latest birth control pill will be needed to be taken just once a day at a regular time and that works for me; I’ll probably think of it as the ‘sweet cookie’ that goes with my morning coffee.

Also on a personal note, I’m someone who hates to kill the ‘mood’, so to say, by having to switch the lights on and scramble around in a drawer or my jeans pocket, depending upon the occasion, searching for a non-expired condom.

I’m really looking forward to telling my significant other not to worry, ‘coz I’m on the pill!

Nitin Sharma, 37 is an events entrepreneur who loves to travel.

