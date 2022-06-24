Prateek Sadhu: Digitising mum’s recipes
Mum’s the word
I want to start blogging or recording the recipes my mother has passed down through the years. How can I go about it?
—Ankita, Via Email
Start documenting the recipe, the ingredients, the weight and method. The emotional value of those recipes passed down by a mother should also be captured in the blog. There are always stories linked to dishes that have been passed down by our ancestors. Subscribe through a blogging website. Or, put up the view—along with a recipe video—on social media. This is an effective tool to create awareness and share videos today. You could also create a YouTube channel. This can also help you generate revenue.
Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022
From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics