Prateek Sadhu: Digitising mum’s recipes

Mum’s the word

I want to start blogging or recording the recipes my mother has passed down through the years. How can I go about it?

—Ankita, Via Email

Start documenting the recipe, the ingredients, the weight and method. The emotional value of those recipes passed down by a mother should also be captured in the blog. There are always stories linked to dishes that have been passed down by our ancestors. Subscribe through a blogging website. Or, put up the view—along with a recipe video—on social media. This is an effective tool to create awareness and share videos today. You could also create a YouTube channel. This can also help you generate revenue.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch