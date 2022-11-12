Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Make your own butter

Prateek Sadhu: Make your own butter

Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Better butter Q How can I make butter at home? —Suyash, via Instagram

ByPrateek Sadhu

Q How can I make butter at home?

—Suyash, via Instagram

I remember my mother making butter using leftover malai, a longer process. Collect malai after you boil milk daily for 15 days. The quick way is to buy heavy cream that needs to be about 35 per cent fat. Keep it in the fridge for a day. Take four cups of it in a stainless steel bowl. Use a food processor or stand mixer or a hand whisk. The cream will start getting thicker, and curdle. You’ll see buttermilk separate. Continue till there are lumps of white butter floating in the liquid. Strain, add some salt and keep in the fridge.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022

Saturday, November 12, 2022
