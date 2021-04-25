IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Satiate your sweet tooth
Our expert gives a seasonal and healthy dessert that you can make at home
Our expert gives a seasonal and healthy dessert that you can make at home
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Satiate your sweet tooth

If you’re vegan and don’t want to order in during the pandemic, here’s a quick way you can whip up a scrumptious dessert
READ FULL STORY
By Prateek Sadhu
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 08:09 AM IST

DIY vegan dessert

I’m trying to turn vegan but keep getting swayed by sweet treats. What’s the most delectable vegan dessert I can whip up at home?

—Sagar, Via Email

There are many options you can try at home. One of them is to take almond, coconut, cashew nut or any nut milk and soak flax or chia seeds in it. Since mangoes are in season now, add a generous helping of that, or any other fruit that you like. Add a layer of nuts or seeds like pumpkin seeds or magaj seeds. Mix it all together. Add a dash of honey or jaggery powder. Put it in a container and refrigerate it for an hour-hour and a half, and you are good to go!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP