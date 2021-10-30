Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Be Diwali ready
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Be Diwali ready

Shed that laid-back lockdown wardrobe and celebrate the festival of lights by dressing up right this season
Our expert on how to ace the fashion game this festive season
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:58 PM IST
By Rahul Khanna

Diwali dapper

The perfect Diwali look for this year?

—Prashanth, Delhi

After the past couple of years we’ve all endured, I would say the perfect look is happy, and the must-have accessories are a sense of responsibility and a big smile! We’ve spent far too much time in track pants, so get back in touch with your personal style and see if it’s evolved over the months of lockdown. Bring out your neglected desi finery (or, if you are able, order something new to support a local designer or tailor) express yourself and toast the fact that you’ve made it this far. But remember that it’s the festival of lights, not the festival of noise and pollution. The one accessory you shouldn’t have to wear is earplugs. At this point, we don’t need another reason to wear masks and we shouldn’t risk straining our already burdened healthcare system with accidents. So, rather than firecrackers (there’s nothing stylish about them), light some diyas and celebrate safely and mindfully with your close ones. Happy new year everyone!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

