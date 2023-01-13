Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Of dating apps and filters

Ranveer Allahbadia: Of dating apps and filters

brunch
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Does it make a difference if you link your social media to dating apps? And should you be using filters anymore?

Of linking dating apps to your social media accounts, and using filters
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Dating & social media

Q Are there any repercussions of linking my Instagram account to my dating app?

—David, Via Instagram

If you are active on any dating app and you have linked your Instagram account to it, there might be some people who’ll find you on Instagram via your user id. The cons to it are that they may try to intrude your privacy and send you unnecessary DMs. Additionally, if someone has stalking tendencies, then they may get your full name via your Instagram id, and then maybe find where you work and stay via LinkedIn or Facebook.

Filter fatigue?

Q Are filters passé now? In which videos and posts are filters okay? Or, should I not care about it?

—Anjali, Mumbai

Adding a filter to a video or a post depends upon your personal choice. If you feel that a certain filter fits appropriately for a post, then why not add it to enhance and boost the post? Anyway, one should not care about it unless you feel happy to apply it. So, go for what feels right.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, January 14, 2023

Story Saved
