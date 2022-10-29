Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Of emojis and followers on IG

Ranveer Allahbadia: Of emojis and followers on IG

brunch
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:20 AM IST

How do you begin cleaning out your Instagram of people you no longer want to follow? And tips to introduce your parents to emojis

Social media clean-up and the emoji game
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Clutter-free IG

Q Any tips to easily declutter my following and followers on IG?

—Tavishi, Via Instagram

Unfollow the accounts you never interact with; the accounts you may have followed for a friend’s assignment or to participate in a contest. Instagram has come up with this update where it shows you the accounts you have least interacted with. That’s what you should start with. One can also easily spot bots/fake accounts, those are one of the firsts you should unfollow/block.

Emoji education

Q How do I introduce my parents to the world of emojis?

—Sheena, Mumbai

Introduce the features of the particular app first as not all parents these days are tech-savvy. Be patient and teach them where can one find the emojis, how to plug them in a message and which emoji represents what. The best app for this is WhatsApp. Point out meanings of particular emojis to avoid any awkward situations.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022

