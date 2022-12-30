Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Of hashtags & tags

brunch
Published on Dec 30, 2022 10:52 PM IST

How do you decide which hashtags to use? And things to keep in mind while tagging a celebrity on social media

ByRanveer Allahbadia

Ace the hashtag game

Q How many hashtags are too many to be used in one post?

—Aneesh, Via Instagram

Technically, Instagram allows a user to add up to 30 hashtags in a post. However, it won’t add to the reachof your content as Instagram algorithm keeps on changing. You need to find the right mix of hashtags as per your content, keeping a balance between the hashtag’s reach and your follower base. These days with hashtags, less is more, so I’d recommend using no more than three hashtags in a post.

Tagging etiquette

Q Is it okay to tag a celeb in a post about them? What do I do if they repost it?

—Shikha, Mumbai

One can definitely tag celebrities if the post is about them or around them, as long as it is not offensive. There is no harm in tagging anyone in your posts if it is associated to them. And if they repost, you can just be courteous and thank them, but don’t spam them with messages.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

