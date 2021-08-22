Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media and fam

Privacy matters

I want to hide my posts from my family on Instagram and other social media platforms. How can I do so without them figuring it out?

—Samir T, Via Instagram

It’s honestly a very personal choice. If you feel intense at some point, it’s good to have an open conversation with your family regarding the same and explain the reason as to why and what you are going through. It’s okay to have a private Instagram account just for you and your friends to see; after all, one does need their own private space.

A few involve their families too when they are comfortable sharing their social media life with everyone including their family, no harm either way.

