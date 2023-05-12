Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Priyasha Bhardwaj

Get to know... Priyasha Bhardwaj

ByUrvee Modwel
May 12, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Currently I am: Celebrating the release of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+ Hotstar

Priyasha says the high point in life was when she met Sushmita Sen on the sets of Aarya, in which Priyasha plays her sister.
High point in life: When I met Sushmita Sen on the sets of Aarya, in which I play her sister, Soundarya.

Low point in life: Last year, I had an emotional breakdown. I couldn’t get out of bed for days. A feeling of hopelessness took over my mind.

On my speed dial: Momma, pops and partner.

Today I’m craving: Fruit salad.

Next big splurge: Visiting my hometowns in Assam and Rajasthan.

Last thing I ordered online: Dhaniya.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You have focus written all over your face. Trust yourself. Dream big!

A superpower I wish I had: The ability to learn anything I wanted to at superhuman speed.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Going for Bharatnatyam classes, followed by a visit to my nani’s house.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back and teach myself the power of affirmation and self-love.

A trait I despise in people: Pride.

The best thing about fame: The power it gives you. When used the right way, you can set an example.

The worst thing about fame: Narcissism.

From HT Brunch, May 13, 2023

Sign out