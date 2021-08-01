Shaheen Bhatt: Of sisterhood and giving therapy a shot

Online therapy?

I’ve been contemplating therapy due to stress at home, but I’m not sure about online counselling. I don’t want to waste my time and money. What should I do?

—Kariena, Mumbai

There’s no way to know if it will work without giving it a shot. Online therapy can be extremely effective. It’s also a less time-intensive way to find the right therapist for you. You can do trial sessions with multiple therapists fairly easily if needed. If the idea is to tackle the stress of your current situation, prioritise that over the mode of communication.

My sister just got dumped by her partner of 10 years, two weeks before her wedding. She hasn’t spoken about it and I’m quite worried. How can I help?

—Prachi C, Via Instagram

Your sister might still be in shock, or internally processing this sudden, seismic shift in her life.

Gently let her know that you’re always around to talk if she needs to, but if she’s not ready you’re still around to help in any other way you can. If you’re particularly concerned about her emotional state, consider recommending therapy.

