Smart lipsticks, mood make-up: See how beauty brands are evolving

Make-up used to be about hiding flaws and looking perfect. Now, palettes echo feelings, tech mixes custom shades, new brands break the binary and soften the mood for us all
Blend, blend, blend. The beauty industry’s favourite mantra is all about mixing things up and blurring the edges. But for years, some ideas have stayed steadfastly separate. Red lips signified the femme fatale; pink was for the demure. Beige was some kind of universal neutral. Men and women needed different beauty products. Non-binary folks? Who knew what they wanted?