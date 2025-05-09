Smart lipsticks, mood make-up: See how beauty brands are evolving

Blend, blend, blend. The beauty industry’s favourite mantra is all about mixing things up and blurring the edges. But for years, some ideas have stayed steadfastly separate. Red lips signified the femme fatale; pink was for the demure. Beige was some kind of universal neutral. Men and women needed different beauty products. Non-binary folks? Who knew what they wanted?

Brands are reformulating classic red shades to be worn as a soft stain or full-on bold. (ADOBE STOCK)