Social Media Star of The Week: Mustafa Ahmed

When celebrity fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed, 38, saw the cover of a magazine featuring an obese lady who was only featured because she was plus-sized, he felt compelled to put up a strongly-worded post on fitness.

“I don’t care about the shape and size of a person. Only whether they are healthy. Don’t celebrate a person who is perhaps obese just because you want to show that it’s okay,” says Mustafa. “A lot of people on social media are glamorising being unhealthy by making it sound like it’s about loving your body.”

What is body shaming?

“I have a unibrow, big nose and no chin. Similarly, if a woman is flat-chested or a guy is skinny, and if someone makes fun of that, that’s body shaming. The shape of the body and your bone structure are genetic. But it’s not body shaming if someone is so out of shape that they are tired after taking 10 steps,” explains Mustafa.

The idea of fitness is also so different for people. “Some people make the choice of not eating right or not exercising and then fall out of shape. This usually happens after your 20s, when your metabolism reduces. What matters is whether your health parameters are in check. I’ve come across people who are emotional eaters. Most people are. That comes from a place of being criticised, bullied in school and not being in a strong mental space momentarily too,” he adds.

Mustafa’s post

Know the difference

How can you tell if someone is unhealthy? “The way they move is a big indicator, as is heavy breathing and looking tired all the time. And you will also come across people who seem more active than others who are half their size.”

Mustafa got a lot of hate for the post, with people saying that he doesn’t understand, questioning why he is negative and so full of hatred. “But, what’s the point of people around you preaching to you to love a body that is actually unhealthy? It won’t help later on, when poor health hits,” he says.

From HT Brunch, November 19, 2022

