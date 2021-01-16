Social Media Star of the Week: Shikhar Dhawan
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram Reels videos show him unabashedly at the core of some very entertaining action with his teammates during the 2020 IPL season in Dubai.
Posting quirky, exaggerated 15-second videos, Shikhar seems to fear no judgment. “When you represent your country through sports, there are millions of eyes looking at you as a role model. Social media gives me a medium to show that we are just as human as they are,” he tells us.
Shikhar’s latest video shows him dancing to the Yashraj Mukhate mash-up Tuada Kutta Tommy with his two dogs, which had all-rounder Hardik Pandya and vice-captain KL Rahul react with laughter. Actor Shehnaaz Gill, on whom the mash-up is based, shared it on her Instagram story.
He seems so comfortable on-screen that we wonder if he ever second-guessed himself in the making of the videos. “I’m a very impulsive person, so with my social media posts, I don’t think too much, only post what’s on my mind,” he shares.
He’s as laidback about reactions to his posts. “I use social media to have fun so I don’t think about possible reactions,” he says.
“I’m a very impulsive person, so with my social media, I post what’s on my mind.” —Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar’s captions and music choices make the videos funnier. He danced to the Apun Bola song with Prithvi Shaw referring to him as Laila, does the Sadi Gali challenge with his IPL Delhi Capitals team and has his son dance with him to cheer up his wife. “A lot of us in the dressing room sing, dance and pull each other’s legs to switch off from the pressure of playing international sport,” says Shikhar. “Most of the videos happen when we are in that vibe.” As much as we love this real side to Gabbar, we also agree that a little fun on social media hurts no one!
Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com
Follow @MissNairr on Twitter and Instagram
From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I was idealistic and brash when I reviewed films... ”: Shakun Batra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruji: Decoding the WhatsApp privacy debate and the M1 chip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeremy Jauncey: Travel choices - Maldives or Seychelles, Airbnb or hotels?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateek Sadhu: Veggie burger, anyone?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nazma Aapi? Kangana? Sonam?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bed With Vivek Oberoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two millennial musicians on body issues, confidence and sisterhood
- How NY-based Abilasha Sinha, 26, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, from Delhi are using social media to spread the right idea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring it on!
- An all-round trend forecast for clothes and accessories, and the essential grooming guide for men for the much awaited months ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Growing up trans means a relentless othering”
- Karnataka’s first transgender doctor tells her story of transition and celebrating self-love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campus life by Zuni Chopra: Grieve. Strive.
- Be as negative as you want. But through it all… keep going
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Shikhar Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: Slay it with a smile with Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Sourdough saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest column: A mountaineer on the challenges of lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#BrunchBookChallenge Episode One: Book Reading by William Dalrymple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox