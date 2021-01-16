Social Media Star of the Week: Shikhar Dhawan

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram Reels videos show him unabashedly at the core of some very entertaining action with his teammates during the 2020 IPL season in Dubai.

Posting quirky, exaggerated 15-second videos, Shikhar seems to fear no judgment. “When you represent your country through sports, there are millions of eyes looking at you as a role model. Social media gives me a medium to show that we are just as human as they are,” he tells us.

Shikhar’s latest video shows him dancing to the Yashraj Mukhate mash-up Tuada Kutta Tommy with his two dogs, which had all-rounder Hardik Pandya and vice-captain KL Rahul react with laughter. Actor Shehnaaz Gill, on whom the mash-up is based, shared it on her Instagram story.

Shikhar Dhawan likes to shake a leg with his son Zoraver, too

He seems so comfortable on-screen that we wonder if he ever second-guessed himself in the making of the videos. “I’m a very impulsive person, so with my social media posts, I don’t think too much, only post what’s on my mind,” he shares.

He’s as laidback about reactions to his posts. “I use social media to have fun so I don’t think about possible reactions,” he says.

“I’m a very impulsive person, so with my social media, I post what’s on my mind.” ­—Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar’s captions and music choices make the videos funnier. He danced to the Apun Bola song with Prithvi Shaw referring to him as Laila, does the Sadi Gali challenge with his IPL Delhi Capitals team and has his son dance with him to cheer up his wife. “A lot of us in the dressing room sing, dance and pull each other’s legs to switch off from the pressure of playing international sport,” says Shikhar. “Most of the videos happen when we are in that vibe.” As much as we love this real side to Gabbar, we also agree that a little fun on social media hurts no one!

From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021

