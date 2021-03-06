Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie
Luv hurts
My wrist and thumb hurt due to badminton. Help!
—Deepak S, Noida
I think we need to make you a better badminton player – kidding! Maybe use your phone a little less - will help with the thumb not hurting when you play! Jokes apart, make sure you warm up your wrists before you start - something as simple as wrist rotations work great and are super simple to do. Next time, prep before you start playing. It’s half your battle won!
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Restrain or welcome change?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Aaliyah Kashyap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music and musicians during the pandemic: Sound of silence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To ma, with love: Harshit Misra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Never keep secrets… communicate!” says Dino Morea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Training your calf muscles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion: Incredible adventures of upcycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: Scars and stripes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A bit of a stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Return of the native
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Spring has sprung
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaheen Bhatt: On losing a pet & being there for your friend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Khanna: The bottom button jacket rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour by Rehana Munir: Going solo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox