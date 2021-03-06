Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie

Luv hurts

My wrist and thumb hurt due to badminton. Help!

—Deepak S, Noida

I think we need to make you a better badminton player – kidding! Maybe use your phone a little less - will help with the thumb not hurting when you play! Jokes apart, make sure you warm up your wrists before you start - something as simple as wrist rotations work great and are super simple to do. Next time, prep before you start playing. It’s half your battle won!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

