Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: DIY kickboxing

Sohrab Khushrushahi: DIY kickboxing

brunch
Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Kickboxing at home Q What do I need at home to set up a kick-boxing corner? —Harjas, Mumbai I’m not a kickboxing coach but a simple, foolproof and budget-friendly way to go about is to get a pair of sturdy gloves and a soft floor

Start kickboxing at home
Start kickboxing at home
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Kickboxing at home

Q What do I need at home to set up a kick-boxing corner?

—Harjas, Mumbai

I’m not a kickboxing coach but a simple, foolproof and budget-friendly way to go about is to get a pair of sturdy gloves and a soft floor. Place some mats on the ground, nothing too fancy. It just needs to cushion your fall. You may need also some basic weights but it won’t be anything too elaborate.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out