Sohrab Khushrushahi: The ideal scenario

Just a number

What is the ideal healthy average amount of weight one should aim to lose per week or month?

—Rohit, Via Instagram

I would like to say there is no such thing as an ideal weight. Your focus should be on getting fitter and enjoying yourself in the process, rather than looking at that scale every week or month. The scale doesn’t tell you how fit you’ve become. Your weight is only a number and your fitness is so much more.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

