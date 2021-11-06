Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out during your periods
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out during your periods

Are there certain exercises you should avoid during that time of the month? Or any that may help you with your cramps?
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By Sohrab Khushrushahi

What easy exercises would you recommend for women when they are menstruating to ease the cramping?

—Aneesha C, Via Instagram

I know women who have no trouble whatsoever doing their regular workout and others who just can’t. I’d say, always keep it simple, and make sure to move if possible. So, maybe a walk or jog and some mobility work. Avoid any sort of abdominal or high-impact workouts because that could get painful and difficult.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, November 7, 2021

