Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out during your periods

Period crunch

What easy exercises would you recommend for women when they are menstruating to ease the cramping?

I know women who have no trouble whatsoever doing their regular workout and others who just can’t. I’d say, always keep it simple, and make sure to move if possible. So, maybe a walk or jog and some mobility work. Avoid any sort of abdominal or high-impact workouts because that could get painful and difficult.

