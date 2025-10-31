Soothe operator: Why we hate AI, but love bot-generated ASMR videos

Everywhere we look, the world is grappling with the onslaught of AI. There are genuine fears of job losses and collapsing economies. Authentic work of creative folks is being scraped to generate generic content by machines. AI is telling us how to cook, where to vacation, how to mend a broken heart, which employees to lay off. No one’s quite happy. Except in one area. AI can conjure up videos that aren’t humanly possible to create, such as a this one. (YOUTUBE/@LIPY’SVLOG)

When it comes to ASMR – the feel-good Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response content – the bots aren’t just thriving, they’re delivering on every oddly satisfying sensation without guilt or fear. Digitally generated clips of samosas, slicing open in perfect slo-mo are lighting up all the right parts of our brain. We’re watching cats morph into fruit or capybaras dissolving into clouds, or apples slowly melting into the ether without worry that actual lives were harmed for this content.

On YouTube, nearly 1.3 million people have watched an hour-long reel of AI-generated beds – made of candy, clouds, even parrots. There’s no waste, no mess, no ethical violations involved in the scratching the itch in our brains. The internet, it turns out, can soothe as much as it stimulates.

There are thousands of soothing videos of cutlery slicing into glass objects.

Tingle bells

In Kota, Rajasthan, 28-year-old sales executive Neha Johri admits to an unusual fixation: She likes listening to the clinking of cutlery. She’ll rewatch a scene on TV just to hear how the knife scraped across porcelain, the clink of wineglasses, the hollow tap of a ladle against a bowl.

It gives her a sense of stillness in a chaotic world. “I only recently discovered this is ASMR,” she says. With AI entering the genre, there’s plenty to watch, and it’s effortlessly precise. Her favourite videos are of glass fruit being cut. In the real world, that’s impossible to do. With AI imagery, the slices fall away in synchrony. “I feel relaxed and in control, because I know the slices will always be perfect.”

The term ASMR is new. It was coined in 2010 by researcher Jennifer Allen after years of online chatter about the unexplained tingle people got from specific sensory experiences. It has since mushroomed into a world unto its own. YouTubers have made money off filming slowly melting soap, digital artists upload videos of bowling balls plopping on jelly-like surfaces, video games now factor it into Match-3 puzzles.

Watching ethereal entities applying glass makeup is oddly satisfying. (YOUTUBE/@MESSYLABAIASMR)

ASMR thrives on intimacy, says Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, psychiatrist at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “It taps into a deep-seated evolutionary mechanism sometimes called the ‘social grooming hypothesis’, in which acts of care release oxytocin and serotonin, making us feel secure.” In other words, it’s a hug for the mind, not the body.

AI makes that intimacy easier. “It promises a flawless consistency that humans can rarely deliver,” says Dr Ajinkya. “Where a hand might fumble or a breath sound too loud, AI smooths each visual and soundscape to be profoundly calming.” And while actual human involvement can sometimes grate on the nerves, particularly for those with social anxiety, the bots offer no subtext, no performance, no pressure. “What’s left is a purely sensory, sterile form of soothing—less relational, more mechanical.”

Only AI can pull off videos of cats morphing into food without harming any animals. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Cold comforts

Our brains crave predictability and resolution; both are hard to find in real life. “Seeing chaos transform into order, even if it’s on screen, delivers a dopamine reward,” says Dr Ajinkya. Critics warn that AI-ASMR could distance us from human connection. But for some, that distance is the point. “With AI, there’s no burnout, no harassment, no parasocial bond,” says Dr Ajinkya. There’s also no pressure to respond. It is, as Dr Ajinkya puts it, “a form of hygienic relaxation, safe from the messiness of the human condition.”

Kapil Gupta, founder of Solh Wellness, is more blunt: “If you’re sceptical, look at the numbers. AI-ASMR is clocking millions of views, with retention rates rivalling or surpassing traditional ASMR,” he says. “People aren’t loyal to creators. They’re loyal to feelings. The internet economy isn’t about who makes you feel good—it’s about what makes you feel good. And AI is delivering that sensation like a vending machine.”

If AI-ASMR gets medical validation, it could be used in therapy. (YOUTUBE/@LIPY’SVLOG)

ChatGPT, Google Flow, InVideo, VEED, ASMR.so and BasedLabs are being deployed to generate whisper-soft audio, crystalline visuals, even Veo 3-powered dreamscapes. Of course, brands are getting involved. A one-minute reel of glassy McDonald’s and Burger King staples has drawn 1.3 million views. There are even 30-minute YouTube videos of “glass makeup”, generated entirely by AI.

Prompt response

At first glance, AI-ASMR resembles mindfulness. Both reduce activity in the brain’s Default Mode Network and lower stress responses. But where mindfulness builds resilience through introspection, AI-ASMR veers toward escapism. It works like micro-meditation, reducing viewers’ cognitive load with rhythmic, predictable patterns. “AI can amplify this by generating endless variations, perfectly smooth and symmetrical, without human error,” says Arpita Kohli, psychologist at PSRI Hospital in Delhi.

Does the brain know the difference between a human whisper and a bot’s? Not really. “The brain processes rhythm, tone, softness – if the whisper falls in the trigger range, the response comes, regardless of whether a human or machine was involved,” says Kohli. “Some prefer human intimacy, but the physiological response remains the same.”

The term ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) was coined in 2010, by Jennifer Allen. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

As ASMR edges into therapy (millions already use it for sleep and stress relief), it’s giving AI its warmest public welcome yet. Imagine clinical-grade whispers, validated by brain scans, prescribed like meditation apps. “We see promise,” Gupta says. “If AI-ASMR gets medical validation, it could sit alongside therapy and mindfulness in stress protocols.” Because the future of calm won’t just be yoga mats and retreats. It may just be a bot who knows which of your buttons to push.

Who called it ASMR, anyway?

In 2010, Jennifer Allen was just another internet user, trying to make sense of the tingling waves that washed over her during quiet moments. No language existed to describe it. So, she coined Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – it was just clinical-sounding and non-sexual enough to be credible. It took hold in a Facebook group and a scrappy research site, and quickly snowballed into a global community. Allen, who can summon tingles at will through meditation, still uses ASMR daily to sleep better, manage stress, and boost her mood.

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2025

