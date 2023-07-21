The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re... With Speak Now, Taylor Swift is the first woman in history to have four albums in the Billboard top 10 at the same time.

Kajol’s The Trial, based on The Good Wife, lacks intensity. But crime series Kohrra has a gripping plot, funny moments, and just enough drama.

Seesawing as we stream. Kajol’s The Trial (Disney+ Hotstar), based on The Good Wife, lacks intensity and tries to do too much.But crime series Kohrra (Netflix) does more with less. Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti are not the biggest names. But it’s got a gripping plot, funny moments, and just enough drama. Why copy from the West then? Prada is now dressing the China Women’s National Football Team. Look how spiffy!

Craving Prada a little more. The brand is dressing the China Women’s National Football Team. For formal events, all 23 athletes will wear black blazers with matching trousers, a sharp button-down and loafers. Are Indian labels still focused on men’s sports? Timothée Chalamet will star as Wonka (as in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), out in December.

Seeing Timothée everywhere. Dune 2 comes may be out next year. Chalamet also stars in Wonka (as in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), out in December. He landed the prequel on the basis of YouTube videos of his high school musical performances. No Tim Burton weirdness then. Merry Christmas!

