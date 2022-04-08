Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Lamp alarms for your bedroom
brunch

Technical Guruji: Lamp alarms for your bedroom

Want an alarm that isn’t your phone, and to brighten up a corner of your room at the same time? Here’s a suggestion
Why a smart lamp may be exactly what you need
Why a smart lamp may be exactly what you need
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Smart duo

Where can I buy smart lamps which come with an alarm that can be set to wake a person up?   

—Mansij, Via Instagram 

In this fast growing space of consumer tech, we have plenty of options for bedside lamps that also work as an alarm. Amazon or Flipkart are your best bet for one. It would definitely be an add-on to your room. If you’re a tech fan, there are options which not only work as a lamp-cum-alarm but can also be used as portable speakers. 

 Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out