Technical Guruji: The ideal corner
What are some basic essentials you need to keep in mind while setting up a well-functional nook for video calls
Perfect corner
Q I want to set up a corner of my new home for video calls. How do I set up the perfect corner?
—Alina, Delhi
Go minimal. Don’t add decor in the background. The point is to make it as clutter-free as possible. A plain wall with a lampshade or a plant is ideal. Lighting is crucial, so either try to set up next to a window or, better still, get some portable lights. And as audio is equally important, make sure you pick a quiet corner of your room.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.
From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics