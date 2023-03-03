The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we...

Have a bit of déjà vu. French electronic music duo Daft Punk is reissuing its 2013 gem Random Access Memories. It’s an unexpected treat, given that the duo disbanded in 2021. The reissue has 35 minutes of new music, mostly demos and outtakes, BTS sounds we never get, but should. “Like the legend of the phoenix...all ends with beginnings”, indeed.

French electronic music duo Daft Punk is reissuing its 2013 gem Random Access Memories

Are waiting for daddy. The upcoming season of the HBO drama, Succession, will be its last. No more bickering on the Roy family jet. No more evil machinations in luxurious locations. No more skeletons in the Waystar RoyCo cupboard. Who’ll inherit? As long as it’s not stupid Cousin Greg.

The next season of the HBO drama, Succession, will be its last.

Want it that way. Backtstreet’s back, all right! The boy band from the 90s performs in India on May 4 (Mumbai) and May 5 (Delhi). They were here, 13 years ago, at Great Indian Rock, of all things. If you missed them that time, here’s your chance. We’ve registered for updates, fished out our ’90s denims, and are ready to ‘rock our body right’!

Backstreet Boys will perform in Mumbai and Delhi in May.

Are still trying to make ‘Fetch’ happen. Mean Girls may not return for musical movie due to an alleged pay dispute! So we won’t get to see Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel McAdams reunite for major Plastics sabotage. Comedies make great musicals, incidentally. Look up clips of the Legally Blonde one. There’s a whole song dedicated to the Bend And Snap!

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch