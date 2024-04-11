 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 11, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Billie Eilish isn't your buddy, she's marketing her new album. Shark data vs Baby Shark's popularity. Royal drama Scoop is boring. The Talented Mr Ripley remake is fantastic. Fardeen Khan's comeback. Delhi band Advaita delivers old thrills.

Feeling close, from far away. Sorry, fans. Billie Eilish isn’t actually your buddy, even if she recently added her entire follower list, eight million or so, to her Close Friends on Insta. She’s just marketing her new album. Fans around the world have also spotted billboards featuring cryptic quotes they are now crediting to Eilish. Just tell us her next hair colour when you know, guys?

Billie Eilish added her entire follower list, eight million or so, to her Close Friends on Insta, to promote her new album
Billie Eilish added her entire follower list, eight million or so, to her Close Friends on Insta, to promote her new album
Baby Shark has been played some 14 billion times.
Baby Shark has been played some 14 billion times.
Hot Priest, aka Moriarty, aka Andrew Scott, is the conman in The Talented Mr Ripley.
Hot Priest, aka Moriarty, aka Andrew Scott, is the conman in The Talented Mr Ripley.
Fardeen Khan is making his comeback in Heeramandi.
Fardeen Khan is making his comeback in Heeramandi.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On