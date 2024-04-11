The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Apr 11, 2024 10:30 PM IST
Billie Eilish isn't your buddy, she's marketing her new album. Shark data vs Baby Shark's popularity. Royal drama Scoop is boring. The Talented Mr Ripley remake is fantastic. Fardeen Khan's comeback. Delhi band Advaita delivers old thrills.
Feeling close, from far away. Sorry, fans. Billie Eilish isn’t actually your buddy, even if she recently added her entire follower list, eight million or so, to her Close Friends on Insta. She’s just marketing her new album. Fans around the world have also spotted billboards featuring cryptic quotes they are now crediting to Eilish. Just tell us her next hair colour when you know, guys?
