All grown up.So, Sid and Kiara are having a baby. That’s cute and all, but you know what that means? The OG Students – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra – are all grown up and are now parents. SOTY came out in 2012, and gave us hope that we could have a Bollywood-style college romance. We’re adults now and still waiting for it to happen. #NotCool

All the OG Students from SOTY are now parents.