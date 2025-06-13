The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Twisting ties. We didn’t even know that Blake Lively had sisters. But she’s been bringing them out at events as if they were her squad all along. Here’s why: Her BFFs Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid ditched her amid her Justin Baldoni drama. Who else will form Team Lively? Cute fam pics, but why didn’t she show them off before? Ever since her rumoured spat with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s been hanging out with her fam. (INSTAGRAM/@ROBYNLIVELY)

*NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye is the new bisexual anthem (Bi Bi Bi, geddit?) (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Celebrating bi pride. Last year, we danced to *NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye because of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. This year, it’s the bisexual anthem of the summer. (Bi Bi Bi, geddit?) Pop band Sub-radio has rainbowed up the lyrics: I wanna make it plain for you/ Whatever your gender is I’m gay for you. It’s become the soundtrack for soft-launching your sexuality.

Mini black holes are all around us, like in the kitchen or last night’s Uber. That explains all the lost socks. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Finding loopholes. Turns out, black holes aren’t just lurking in the vast reaches of space. A paper published in Physics of the Dark Universe suggests that minuscule tears in space-time are all around us – in the kitchen, in yesterday’s Uber, at the H&M fitting room. Is that where the lost socks, Tupperware lids and pen caps are hiding? Does our wallet have one too? Finally, an excuse for being broke.

The government plans to cap AC temperatures between 20°C and 28°C. Dads are rejoicing everywhere. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Wrapping a gift. Look what landed, just in time for Father’s Day. The government plans to cap AC temperatures between 20°C and 28°C to save electricity and avoid blackouts. This means lower electricity bills too. Beat that, “World’s Best Dad” mug. Now, if only someone could limit Papa’s WhatsApp forwards as well...

Fashion student Myah Hasbany’s alien-chic collection is more dramatic than the Met Gala. (INSTAGRAM/@MYAHHASBANY)

Freaking out. The Oscars were the showcase for crazy fashion in the 2000s (Bjork’s swan dress, Celine Dion’s back-to-front suit). Then, it was the Met Gala (Rihanna’s Pope gown, Kim Kardashian’s little wet dress). Even the Gala’s going safe now, so we’re eyeing student trends. Myah Hasbany, 22, from Central Saint Martins, London, just won the Young Talent Award for her alien-inspired collection. A 12-foot dress covered in giant, globular balloons? Yes, please!

Sulo Roukka won this year’s Dance Your PhD contest with his Pitbull-style video on chemesthesis. (YOUTUBE/DANCE YOUR PHD)

Twerking for science. Why are we only hearing about the Dance Your PhD contest now? It’s where candidates explain their thesis through interpretive dance. This year’s winner, Sulo Roukka from the University of Helsinki, breaks down chemesthesis (how we sense spicy or minty foods) in a Pitbull-style music video, with lab assistants in shiny dresses. BRB, boogeying in the archives.

The new ‘reverse catfishing’ trend sounds suspiciously similar to the plot of She’s All That (1999).

Swiping right. All ye who feared online dating and those exaggerated bios, reverse catfishing cometh. The new trend has people posting unfiltered, even ugly pics, to wow their date in person with a glow-up. Sound familiar? It’s basically the plot of Cinderella, She’s All That, Never Been Kissed, and every ‘90s romcom. Cue the makeover montage!

If you’ve spotted a spider at home, it means you’ve changed your habits. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Crawling back. We’re learning from TikTok that house spiders learn the daily routines of humans so as to avoid them. So if you’ve spotted a spider at home, it means you’ve changed your habits. They’re such polite roommates, no? Unlike parents who barge in, or flatmates who never replace the butter. Say hello to them next time.

Metro In Dino’s trailer is reminding us of old-school Bollywood romances. Absurd yet adorable!

Mushy for Metros. In the trailer of Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, a bespectacled, brash Sara Ali Khan bumps into Aditya Roy Kapur, shirtless and fresh out of a shower. Unrealistic, sure. But exactly the kind of absurd meet-cute we’ve been missing. In a later scene, she yells at him, “You’re a commitment-phobic man-child!” This is looking good already. Is crazy, old-school Bollywood romance back?

