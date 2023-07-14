Spectator by Seema Goswami: Decoding the modern shopper

Every time I come back from a vacation, my friends always ask me excitedly, “So, what did you buy?” And every single time I have to disappoint them by saying, “Er, nothing really,” adding apologetically, “I am not much of a shopper, you know!” There are many different types of shoppers. In Hustlers (2019) Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu shop in high-end stores, where Wu pays $1,000 in cash for her purchase, proving she’s clearly not a needs-based shopper.

Impulse shoppers like Isla Fisher’s character in Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) are easily distracted by the first thing that catches their eye.

The Researchers: These are the people who never venture into the shops without first logging on to Google to research their many choices, going on Amazon and Flipkart to see what the online prices are like (not to mention the reviews), and then tweeting out to their followers to get their advice to buy anything from an electric car to a moisturiser. Only once they have all this information at their fingertips do they commit to making a purchase. And I have to say that they are rarely dissatisfied with their choice.